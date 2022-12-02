Williams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins due to a back injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Williams left Friday's practice after experiencing back spasms, but the team expects him to be alright after spending the remainder of the day resting. However, if the veteran left tackle is surprisingly sidelined, Jaylon Moore would likely step in as a starter.
More News
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Returning this weekend•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Back at practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Could return against Kansas City•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Multi-week absence ahead•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Will miss time•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Likely has high ankle sprain•