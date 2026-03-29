49ers GM John Lynch said Sunday that talks with Williams regarding a reworked contract have "intensified" over the last week, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams had this $10 million option bonus declined by San Francisco on March 20th, and he currently carries a $46.3 million cap number for the 2026 season. The team will likely have to lower that number to keep the three-time All-Pro and twelve-time Pro Bowler on the roster. Lynch also said he feels like the two sides are "on the precipice of something good happening, but we'll see." Williams has started all 84 games that he's played in San Francisco, and he's entering his age-38 season in 2026.