Williams (ankle) could return to action for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams sustained a high-ankle sprain during the 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Broncos and was expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but he could return to action sooner than expected. The 34-year-old will presumably be monitored in practice this week to determine whether he's healthy enough to return to game action.