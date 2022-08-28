Williams didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The extent of the aliment is unclear. He'll have two weeks to clear the issue before the 49ers' Week 1 matchup against the Bears.
