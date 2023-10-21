Williams (ankle) is listed as doubtful ahead of Monday night's game against the Vikings, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The superstar tackle left the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Browns with an ankle injury, but he was able to return later in the game. Williams was spotted in a walking boot after San Francisco's first loss of the year, and he was considered day-to-day by head coach Kyle Shanahan. With the 35-year-old being listed as doubtful for Monday night's contest, Jaylon Moore is expected to replace Williams on the 49ers' offensive line.