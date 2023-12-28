Williams (groin) was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's practice walk-through.

Though Williams' designation as limited is an estimation because the 49ers held a walk-through Wednesday, it nonetheless qualifies as positive news after he suffered a groin injury that required an MRI on Monday versus Baltimore. The left tackle's practice level over the remaining two days of Week 17 prep should give further clarity to his status moving forward, but it appears for now that he's dodged a serious injury. It goes without saying that San Francisco would be meaningfully impacted if Williams were to miss any time given that he is considered one of the NFL's top offensive linemen.