Williams said Thursday that he feels "rejuvenated to say the least" after having been traded to the 49ers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams has had the benefit of over a year away from the field to recover from the physical stresses of playing in the NFL, as his last game-time action came December of 2018. The 31-year-old noted that it was effectively his first sabbatical from football in over two decades, saying "I feel like I'm 25 again." Williams, who was traded to the 49ers in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick on Saturday, also confirmed his intent to participate in offseason training with his new team. He's in line to replace Joe Staley as San Francisco's starting left tackle.