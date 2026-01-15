49ers' Trent Williams: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) was a full participant in San Francisco's practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Williams was a full go in practice Wednesday after having been limited in Tuesday's walkthrough. The 37-year-old missed the final game of the regular season with a hamstring injury before returning in last week's wild-card win over the Eagles, and he'll seemingly be good to go for Saturday's divisional-round matchup versus the Seahawks.
