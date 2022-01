Williams suffered an ankle sprain in Saturday's win over the Packers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Williams' status for Sunday against the Rams still is up in the air, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The Pro-Bowl tackle was able to finish Saturday's game with a taped ankle, but he was seen on crutches after the game. If he's unable to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, it would be a big blow to the 49ers' offensive line.