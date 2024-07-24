Williams (personal) didn't report to 49ers' training camp Wednesday and is in search of a restructured contract, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

According to Lombardi, Williams has no guaranteed money left on his contract and he's looking for that to be restructured. General manager John Lynch is also talking with Williams' representatives and working to resolve this issue. Jaylon Moore is expected to take snaps as San Francisco's first-team left tackle until Williams' contract situation is sorted out.