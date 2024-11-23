Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Williams has been held out of practice all week due to a lingering ankle issue, though the 49ers will likely wait and see how he's feeling early Sunday before revealing his status when they post the inactive list 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Williams doesn't end up playing, Jaylon Moore would be the top candidate to start at left tackle.