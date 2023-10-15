Williams was spotted in a walking boot on his right leg following Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Browns after suffering an ankle sprain during the contest, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury briefly forced Williams to the sideline before he was able to check back into the game at left tackle. Williams' status should continue to be monitored heading into Week 7 action, though he'll have the benefit of an extra day of rest with the 49ers traveling to Minnesota for a Monday night game. If Williams is unable to play through the injury, Jaylon Moore will be tasked with protecting quarterback Brock Purdy's blind side.