Williams likely sustained a high ankle sprain during the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Broncos on Sunday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams had a noticeable limp while walking to the locker room under his own power Sunday, and he'll likely be forced to miss additional time if he's diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. If his diagnosis is confirmed, Jaylon Moore will likely fill in at left tackle while Williams is sidelined.