Williams (hamstring) is trending toward returning for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Eagles, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The All-Pro offensive lineman was sidelined for the 49ers' Week 18 loss to the Seahawks and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. However, Williams logged consecutive limited sessions to end San Francisco's week of practice, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of the wild-card round. If active Sunday, the 37-year-old is expected to operate as the 49ers' top left tackle.