Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams missed the final two games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. He was cleared to play in Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Eagles, and the veteran will likely have his practice reps limited ahead of Saturday's divisional-round clash against the Seahawks.

