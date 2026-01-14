49ers' Trent Williams: Limited to open week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams missed the final two games of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. He was cleared to play in Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Eagles, and the veteran will likely have his practice reps limited ahead of Saturday's divisional-round clash against the Seahawks.
