Williams (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams was a late addition to the 49ers' Week 13 injury report, as he practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday before exiting Friday's session early due to back spasms. Fortunately for the 49ers, the nine-time Pro Bowler looks like he'll be available to start at left tackle Sunday, though confirmation on his status won't officially arrive until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.