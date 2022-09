Williams' high ankle sprain suffered in the team's 11-10 loss to the Broncos will keep him out for four-to-weeks, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams' injury is certainly a big blow to the 49ers. The nine-time Pro Bowl tackle's absence will likely impact the teams run game and pass protection. While Williams is out, Colton McKivitz is expected to takeover at left tackle.