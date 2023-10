Williams, who's listed as questionable with an ankle injury, isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Bengals, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Williams will likely miss back-to-back games heading into the 49ers' Week 9 bye. If that's the case, Jaylon Moore is expected to start at left tackle again. However, given Williams was pushing to play versus Cincinnati, it's safe to presume he'll be close to 100 percent when San Francisco returns to action against Jacksonville on Nov. 12.