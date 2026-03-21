49ers' Trent Williams: Option bonus declined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 49ers declined Williams' $10 million option bonus Friday, instead adding it to his base salary for the 2026 season, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.
If it would have been exercised, the 49ers would've been able to prorate the $10 million across the next four years. Williams' cap number for 2026 is now a whopping $46.3 million, though the sides are expected to continue to work on a new contract.
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