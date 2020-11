Williams was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the 49ers on Wednesday and won't play in Thursday's game against Green Bay, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Williams was placed on the list because he came into close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. The veteran will need to reside on the list for at least five days. With Williams sidelined, Justin Skule will take over as the team's starting left tackle for Thursday's game.