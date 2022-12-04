site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
49ers' Trent Williams: Playing Sunday
Williams (back) is active Sunday against the Dolphins, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was a late week add to the injury report, but it appears he's feeling well enough to play Sunday. His ability to suit up is good news for the 49ers offensive line.
