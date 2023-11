Williams (ankle) was a full participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

The left tackle was listed as out Wednesday due to rest. Williams said his ankle injury is improving and that he does not expect it to linger as the season continues, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. The 14th-year veteran played in the 49ers' Week 10 win over the Jaguars but missed the team's previous two games.