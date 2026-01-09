49ers' Trent Williams: Questionable to face Eagles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round road game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Williams mustered limited practices Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. If the star left tackle returns following his Week 18 absence against Seattle, that would be a big boost to San Francisco's chances against a tough Eagles defense.
More News
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Inactive for Saturday night•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Questionable to play Saturday•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Not practicing Tuesday•
-
49ers' Trent Williams: Done for night•