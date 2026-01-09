default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card round road game against the Eagles, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams mustered limited practices Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. If the star left tackle returns following his Week 18 absence against Seattle, that would be a big boost to San Francisco's chances against a tough Eagles defense.

More News