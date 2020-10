Williams didn't suffer a broken ankle, nor a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Rams, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

This news is certainly a good sign for the long-term injury outlook of the veteran, however, the pain was significant enough to force him to miss Wednesday's practice. Williams' practice availability throughout the week will be a good gauge on his chances to play Sunday, but if he's forced to sit out, Justin Skule would likely take over at left tackle.