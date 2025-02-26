49ers general manager John Lynch said Wednesday at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine that Williams (ankle) is "motivated" and will return for a 16th season in the NFL as a member of the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams won't hang up the cleats yet, instead returning for another season as San Francisco's starting left tackle. The 36-year-old remained one of the league's most reliable tackles while on the field in 2024, though injuries limited him to just 10 regular-season appearances. Williams is currently recovering from the left ankle injury that caused him to miss the final seven games of the year in 2024.