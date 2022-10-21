Williams (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
The superstar left tackle will play for the first time since he suffered a high-ankle sprain in a Week 3 loss to Denver. With Williams at left tackle, George Kittle at tight end, Deebo Samuel at wide receiver and now Christian McCaffrey at running back, the San Francisco offense has at least four players among the NFL's elite at their respective positions.
