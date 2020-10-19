site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-trent-williams-returns-against-rams | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Trent Williams: Returns against Rams
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Williams (head) was able to return to Sunday's game against the Rams, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Williams has been cleared to return, providing some much-needed relief for the injury-riddled 49ers. The left tackle's return pushed Justin Skule back to a bench role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read