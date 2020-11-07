The 49ers reinstated Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.
After teammate Kendrick Bourne was placed on the list Wednesday following his positive COVID-19 test, Williams, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel were added to the list later in the day when the three were identified to be in close contact with Bourne. All four players were then held out of Thursday's 34-17 loss to the Packers, even though Bourne proceeded to test negative Thursday and Friday, seemingly confirming that the initial test result was a false positive. Now that he's been cleared to return to team activities, Williams should reclaim his starting role at left tackle in the 49ers' next game Nov. 15 in New Orleans.