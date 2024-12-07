Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Chicago.
Williams will sit out his third straight contest after again missing practice all week. He's also dealing with a family tragedy on top of the injury. Jaylon Moore will get another start at left tackle for San Francisco.
