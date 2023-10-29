Williams (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported earlier Sunday that Williams was not expected to play Sunday and that Jaylon Moore would once again start at left tackle.. He sustained the ankle injury in Week 6, did not play Week 7 against the Vikings and was unable to log a practice session leading up to Week 8. Williams will look to return after the 49ers' bye against the Jaguars on Nov. 12.