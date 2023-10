Williams was seen wearing a walking boot on his right leg after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Browns, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Williams suffered a right ankle sprain but was able to return to action and play through the injury. Williams' status should continue to be monitored heading into San Francisco's matchup with the Vikings next week, and if he ends up being unable to play Jaylon Moore will be tasked with protecting Brock Purdy's blindside.