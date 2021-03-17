Williams (elbow) agreed Wednesday with the 49ers on a six-year, $138.06 million contract, according to his agency, Elite Loyalty Sports.

Per the agency, $55 million of the $138.06 million is guaranteed, while Dianna Russini of ESPN relays that Williams' contract also includes a $30.1 million signing bonus. The total value of the deal makes Williams the highest-paid lineman in NFL history, and seemingly justifies the star left tackle's gambit to sit out the 2019 season after choosing not to accept an extension from Washington. The Football Team eventually moved him to San Francisco last spring, with the 32-year-old seamlessly stepping in for the retired Joe Staley and returning to the Pro Bowl form he had previously shown in Washington. Since entering the league in 2010, Williams has started in 133 of his 134 games while picking up eight Pro Bowl nods.