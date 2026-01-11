49ers' Trent Williams: Suiting up for playoff matchup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's wild-card game versus the Eagles.
Williams sustained a hamstring injury during Week 17 that left him sidelined for the regular-season final versus Seattle. The star left tackle will suit up for Sunday's playoff contest, which should be a significant factor for both San Francisco's rushing attack and pass blocking.
