Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that he hopes Williams (ankle) can return to practice following the team's upcoming bye, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Williams first injured his ankle during the team's Week 6 loss to the Browns but could now be back for the team's next matchup after their bye versus the Jaguars. The 49ers have lost the past two games with the 35-year-old out and will be happy to have him back in the near future.