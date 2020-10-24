Coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic that Williams (ankle) will play Sunday against the Patriots, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is officially considered questionable, and Shanahan did admit it likely would come down to a game-time decision. Having the veteran on board would be vital against the Patriots' pass rush, especially since Jimmy Garoppolo is just two weeks removed from a high-ankle sprain. If Williams suffers a setback, however, Justin Skule is expected to start at left tackle.