Williams (ankle), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams has been out since Week 6 with an ankle injury but logged two limited sessions to close the week. His return would provide a significant upgrade to the 49ers' offensive line and potentially the offense's outlook as a whole. Williams' status will become official shortly before the team's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.