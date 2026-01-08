Williams (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Williams missed practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury he suffered Week 17, and which forced him to sit out entirely Week 18. The star left tackle will have one more chance to prove himself capable of handling full practice reps ahead of Sunday's wild-card round matchup against the Eagles. Williams' presence will be crucial as Brock Purdy and San Francisco's offense work to overcome Philadelphia's formidable defensive front.