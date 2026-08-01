49ers' Trenton Irwin: Heading to Bay Area

The 49ers signed Irwin to a one-year contract Friday.

Both Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Christian Kirk (calf) are dealing with injuries, so the addition of Irwin gives the 49ers some added depth at wide receiver for training camp. Irwin spent the majority of the 2025 season on the Jets' practice squad after failing to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, and he's considered a longshot to crack San Francisco's roster for the 2026 campaign. He last saw regular-season action in 2024 with the Bengals, when he logged three catches (on 10 targets) for 15 yards across seven games.