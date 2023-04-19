San Francisco has received inquiries from teams around the league about trading Lance (ankle), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 49ers have reportedly only received trade inquiries about Lance, rather than actively making calls, though the team's willingness to do even that is another hint that Brock Purdy (elbow) is in the lead to start when healthy. Rapoport confirms that no deal is imminent, but given that San Francisco also brought in Sam Darnold as a potential backup option this offseason, it wouldn't ultimately be surprising to see Lance get a fresh start. The former 2021 No. 3 overall draft pick, Lance has shown flashes in his mere four career starts, but he will likely still need development even if he's medically cleared in time to fully participate in offseason activities. If he remains in San Francisco, Lance is expected to split first-team reps with Darnold until Purdy is able to make his way back on the field.