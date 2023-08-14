Lance completed 10 of 15 pass attempts for 112 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for two yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Raiders.

Lance's stat line looks great in the box score, but he benefited from a couple of fortunate bounces while starting in place of Brock Purdy (elbow) on Sunday. The notable play happened in the red zone on the 49ers' fourth drive when Lance threw an ill-advised pass across his body that should have been intercepted in the end zone, but the defender bobbled it into the hands of a diving Ross Dwelley for a score. The second happened when the 2021 first-round pick simply threw the ball to a Raiders' defender, who might have been so startled that he dropped it. Lance did have a couple nice moments to hang his hat on, but most of his playing time in the first half was spent under duress due to poor offensive line play. The 49ers will attempt to get its entire offense going in an upcoming exhibition against Denver on Saturday.