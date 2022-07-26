Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Tuesday that the 49ers are moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo, telling reporters, "This is Trey [Lance]'s team," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's been a likelihood for a long time and a near-certainty for the past few months. Lance, the third overall pick in last year's draft, will take the helm of an offense with superstars at left tackle (Trent Williams), wide receiver (Deebo Samuel) and tight end (George Kittle). It'll likely be a run-heavy offense, but that's not a bad thing for Lance's fantasy managers if the young QB gets a lot of those carries. Lance took 24 carries for 120 yards (5.0 YPC) and one TD in his two starts last year, completing 31 of 52 passes (59.6 percent) for 441 yards (8.5 YPA), with, two TDs, two INTs, three sacks and no fumbles. The Trey Lance era in San Francisco begins in earnest Sunday, Sept. 11 in Chicago.