Lance has fallen to third on San Francisco's depth chart with Sam Darnold having won the team's backup quarterback competition, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has flashed throughout training camp but ultimately turned in mixed preseason results. Darnold, who arrived in free agency, has consistently shown more aptitude in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive system in practices, while the 49ers have remained consistent in viewing Brock Purdy as their Week 1 starter. San Francisco may still intend to keep Lance on the roster and continue his development, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the team could now explore the possibility of a trade.