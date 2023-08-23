Lance has fallen to third on San Francisco's depth chart with Sam Darnold having won the team's backup competition, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Lance, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, has flashed throughout training camp but ultimately turned in mixed preseason results. It's clear that Darnold, who arrived in free agency, has consistently shown more aptitude in coach Kyle Shanahan's system in practices, while the 49ers have remained consistent in treating Brock Purdy as the Week 1 starter. It's possible San Francisco still intends to keep Lance on the roster and continue his development, though Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the team could now re-open the possibility of a trade.