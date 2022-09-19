The 49ers announced that Lance underwent successful surgery Monday to repair a fibula fracture and ligament disruption to his right ankle.

Just as head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed following Sunday's win over the Seahawks, the ankle injuries that Lance sustained in the first quarter of the contest will end the quarterback's season, but the 49ers are confident that he'll recover from surgery in time for a full return during the 2023 campaign. Jimmy Garoppolo finished out the Week 2 contest and is slated to reclaim duties as the 49ers' starting signal-caller, while rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy will likely step into the No. 2 role after being inactive for the first two games of the season.