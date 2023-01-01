Lance underwent a procedure Friday to extract hardware from his right ankle that was inserted during the initial surgery back in September.

Lance suffered a fibula fracture and ligament disruption in his right ankle Week 2 that ended his second campaign. The 49ers reported Saturday that as he proceeded through his rehab, the "close proximity proved to cause irritation" in the ankle in question, which, after reaching out to a number of experts, forced Friday's surgery. Lance is expected to be healthy by OTAs in May, but in the meantime the team will continue to operate with rookie Brock Purdy under center with Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) sidelined.