The 49ers placed Lance (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday
This transaction was inevitable after Lance broke his right fibula and suffered a ligament disruption in his right ankle Week 2 against the Seahawks. The second-year signal-caller already underwent season-ending surgery Monday, and he's expected to remain in San Francisco for the entirety of his rehab with an expectation to return to full health for the 2023 season. In Lance's stead, Jimmy Garoppolo has retaken the reins of the 49ers offense, with Brock Purdy serving as the team's No. 2 quarterback.