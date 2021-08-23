Lance completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 102 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 15-10 preseason win over the Chargers.

Lance got off to a rough start, missing four of his five first pass attempts, but he was able to settle in and finish with a solid line in his second appearance as a pro. The 21-year-old still missed a couple of open receivers on short to intermediate routes, an area of his game that will need to be cleaned up before he is given the keys to the 49ers' offense. On the positive end of things, Lance once again flashed his big arm on a 41-yard rainbow that hit Trent Sherfield in stride. He also ran a beautiful two-minute drill to end the first half with a touchdown. Jimmy Garoppolo is still expected to begin the year as starter, but Lance has the skillset to become a fantasy factor whenever his time comes. Expect both quarterbacks to get healthy looks in the 49ers' third preseason tilt against the Raiders next Sunday.