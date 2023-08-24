Coach Kyle Shanahan said on Thursday that Lance is "most likely" going to remain with the 49ers as the third quarterback, ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.

Shanahan admitted the team is exploring all options for Lance after he lost the QB2 job to Sam Darnold on Thursday, but "the most likely option is that he's here." Shanahan did say he'd look to do right by Lance if a change of scenery is needed, but the 49ers were ravaged by quarterback injuries last season and could be hesitant to send one away. Lance's trade value is the lowest it's been at any point. Perhaps a strong showing in the final preseason contest could get another team to surrender a mid-round pick, but San Francisco might not be willing to admit their mistake yet.