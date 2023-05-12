Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Lance is completely healthy and probably "the best that we've (seen) him right now," NBC's Matt Maiocco reports. "When you watch [Lance's] feet, his timing, how he's throwing the ball, he's in such a better place now than he was last year at this time," Shanahan said Wednesday.

Shanahan still believes Lance can be "the man for a long time" but also said Brock Purdy (elbow) played at "an extremely high level" last season. GM John Lynch previously hinted at Purdy being the favorite to start once he's healthy, with Shanahan then noting Wednesday that he expects the second-year pro to be ready for training camp. Still, Lance just turned 23 in May and was the third overall pick only two years ago, so a strong showing at spring practices (for which Purdy will be sidelined) likely would be taken seriously. The same might be true, albeit to a lesser extent, for offseason addition Sam Darnold, who figures to get some first-team reps this spring after signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract that includes $3.5 million guaranteed. Another interesting note from Shanahan is that Lance's rookie-year finger injury impacted his throwing motion in Year 2 but shouldn't be a factor at this point after a fibula fracture in Week 2 last season afforded the young QB a long layoff from football. Shanahan and Lynch said in late April that Lance had completed his rehab from surgery and was 100 percent healthy.