Lance completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Saturday's preseason win over the Broncos. He wound up losing two yards on his four rushing attempts.

Lance was the third quarterback to enter the contest following the return of starter Brock Purdy (elbow), who ran the opening drive before giving way to Sam Darnold. This was a planned move by head coach Kyle Shanahan after Lance played the entire first half last week while Darnold was limited to the third quarter. The 2021 third-overall pick got to flash his arm strength on a couple of big completions downfield while also leading the game-winning drive as time expired. It wasn't all roses for the 23-year-old though, as his interception came on an ill-advised pass into a crowd of defenders on a broken screen play. Neither Lance nor Darnold has pulled away in this backup competition heading into the third and final preseason game against the Chargers on Friday.